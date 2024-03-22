"Shut up grandpa," "What a loser" - Fans seething as Goldberg insults popular female WWE star

The WWE Universe isn't happy with Goldberg one bit after he took a massive jibe at a current superstar. The star in question is none other than one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion recently did an interview and opened up about his career as a wrestler. He touched upon WWE letting Asuka beat his legendary undefeated streak and didn't seem too happy about it.

Goldberg addressed Asuka as "some Japanese girl" in his comment. Check out his full comment below:

"Well, a girl beat my winning streak... beat my undefeated streak. Yeah, I can't even remember. Asuka is her name; some Japanese girl. They touted her as being the one to have the longest winning streak, and it just so happened that it culminated when I got there, right? And then, it just so happened that every single wrestler uses the spear in their moves, right? Pretty ironic that happened when I got there, right? That's how they do."

WWE fans on social media were livid over the veteran's comment bashing Asuka, and they criticized the former. Below are some notable reactions to his comment:

Goldberg's WWE return in 2016

Goldberg wrestled Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XX in 2004 and picked up a big win over The Beast Incarnate. He left WWE immediately after and returned 12 long years later.

At Survivor Series 2016, he wrestled Lesnar once again and squashed him in a matter of seconds, which was one of the biggest surprises in WWE history. This win kicked off a lengthy run that lasted years on end, with the veteran making occasional appearances for short-lived feuds.

Mere weeks before WrestleMania 33, he defeated Kevin Owens to become the Universal Champion. He lost the belt to Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows. He won the belt once again in Saudi Arabia in early 2020 when he defeated The Fiend. This time around, it was Braun Strowman who defeated him at 'Mania to take the belt from him.

On the road to Elimination Chamber 2022, the WCW legend kicked off a feud with Roman Reigns over the Universal title. The two megastars wrestled in a singles match for the coveted belt at the Saudi Arabia event. The Tribal Chief was victorious when all was said and done, and this was it for Goldberg's WWE run. He hasn't stepped foot in the ring since then.

