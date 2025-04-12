"Sick of your sh*t" - Zelina Vega sends an ultimatum to 34-year-old WWE SmackDown star

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently went off on a 34-year-old female star. She sent an ultimatum to her current rival after the latest episode of SmackDown.

Ad

The reigning Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, faced the former LWO member on the April 11, 2025, installment of the blue brand in a singles match. Zelina Vega won the bout via count-out when The Hot Mess got into a verbal exchange with SmackDown commentators Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore at ringside.

Taking to X/Twitter, La Muñeca issued an ultimatum to Chelsea Green, demanding a title match with no disqualifications and no outside interference. Zelina Vega asserted her intention to win the Women's US Title and declared that her motivation had evolved beyond simply defeating the 34-year-old star to reclaiming what she believed was hers.

Ad

Trending

"Sick of your sh*t. NO DQ. NO GOONS. TITLE ON THE LINE. You want to use your 'presidential power' to swap out refs, Joe, whoever else? Fine..But at this point, it’s not just about beating you, it’s about taking what’s mine."

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zelina Vega sends heartfelt message to former WWE Universal Champion

Kevin Owens was set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, last week on SmackDown, The Prizefighter revealed that he had been facing a serious neck injury for the past four months and that it needed immediate attention.

Owens revealed that he couldn't wrestle The Legend Killer at The Grandest Stage of Them All due to injury. On X/Twitter, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion sent a heartwarming message to KO after his injury announcement.

Ad

"Nothing but love and respect @FightOwensFight🙏."

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if Zelina Vega will collide with Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More