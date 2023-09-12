"Sign me tf up" - Fans believe 38-year-old star challenging Gunther at WWE Fastlane "WOULD BE FIRE"

Intercontinental Champion Gunther will likely defend his title at WWE Fastlane next month. While Chad Gable seems like the perfect challenger for The Ring General, fans have another plan in mind for the champion.

Gunther held a celebration on the latest episode of RAW as he became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. The ceremony was interrupted by Chad Gable. Following the segment, a six-man tag team match was booked between Imperium and the team of Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa.

The final moments of the match saw Gable make Giovanni Vinci tap out to the Ankle Lock as Ciampa held back The Ring General with a submission hold. The angle gave life to a new rivalry between Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa.

Many fans now want to see The Psycho Killer face the Intercontinental Champion at an upcoming Premium Live Event. Social media was abuzz with fans talking about how the former NXT Champion would be a good opponent for The Austrian Anomaly.

With Fastlane on the horizon, it would make perfect sense to have Ciampa face Gunther before Gable gets his second opportunity, possibly at Survivor Series.

Check out some fan reactions below:

WWE wouldn’t have introduced Tommaso Ciampa in the rivalry unless they had some plans for him. He has put on an incredible match against The Austrian Anomaly on NXT TakeOver, and it would be great to see them go head-to-head at Fastlane.

Chad Gable failed to defeat Gunther last week on WWE RAW

Chad Gable did the unthinkable a few weeks ago on WWE RAW as he defeated Gunther via countout. The result earned him an Intercontinental Championship match against The Ring General.

Gable’s family came down to watch him compete in the title match last week on RAW. While he gave it his best in the ring, he was unable to dethrone the champion.

The event of this week’s show makes it seem like he will be getting a rematch for the title soon. However, WWE could hold back the match for Survivor Series if the creative team plans to finally put the Alpha Academy leader over and give him a top title run.

Chad Gable has waited a long time for a singles title, and the creative team should give him a good run as he now has the fans behind him.

Do you want to see Tommaso Ciampa go after the Intercontinental Title next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

