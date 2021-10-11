Significant frustration backstage surrounding WWE's women’s division – Reports

The WWE Universe aren't the only ones frustrated with the current direction of WWE's women's division.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that there's "significant frustration" from both WWE talent and staff regarding the way the company has booked the women's division as of late on RAW and SmackDown.

Lately, the lack of time given to women's matches on both shows appears to be reverting the women's division to its spot before the women's revolution took place several years ago.

Sapp went on to report that several women on the WWE roster, in recent months, have expressed concern to him that the company would head in this direction following John Laurinaitis' return to power in talent relations earlier this year.

WWE's Queen's Crown tournament begins with lackluster results

During SmackDown on Friday evening, the WWE Universe voiced their frustration over the surprisingly short lengths of both matches of WWE's Queen's Crown tournament, with both matches getting a total of fewer than four minutes.

In comparison, the length of Universal Champion Roman Reigns' entrance went longer than both matches combined, which isn't a good look for WWE no matter how they choose to spin it.

The two matches also set up a heel vs. heel match on SmackDown instead of advancing the ultra-popular Liv Morgan to the second round of the tournament.

While there's still time for the company to salvage the Queen's Crown tournament, it's a shining example of everything currently wrong with the WWE women's division.

Are you surprised by how poorly WWE has executed the Queen's Crown tournament so far? Do you think they'll manage to turn it around? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

