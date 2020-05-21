Shad Gaspard's wife Siliana releases statement on her husband's death

Shad and Siliana Gaspard

May 20, 2020, will go down as one of the darkest days for the professional wrestling community. On the said day, former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard's body washed up on Venice Beach (confirmed by the investigating party). Gaspard was 39 when he passed away after getting caught in a rip current last Sunday.

Today, his wife Siliana issued a heartfelt statement on her husband's passing. The statement read:

Aryeh, myself and the Gaspard and Chittick families would like to take this time to thank everyone for their prayers and support, as we mourn the terrible loss of our beloved Shad.

Shad was our whole world and we were his. There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior. He was a bright force of nature, who brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature.

The outpouring of love from Shad's friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can even imagine.

We'd like to once again thank the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their efforts.

Shad was and will always be our real life super hero.

Shad Gaspard: A real life hero

The former Cryme Tyme member has left us with a lot of entertaining moments and matches to relive. However, he will always be hailed for his selfless act of requesting the rescue team to save his son first, after the two, along with others, were caught in a rip current while swimming at Venice Beach earlier this week. Rest in peace, champ!

CollarxElbow recently added a new Shad Gaspard t-shirt to their inventory with 100% of the proceeds going to Shad's family.

100% of the proceeds will be going to Shad’s family. @TheRock @steveaustinBSR and the rest of the boys can we get a RT for Beast https://t.co/2unUusOjIe pic.twitter.com/N1D2blqXI1 — COLLARxELBOW (@COLLARxELBOW) May 21, 2020

