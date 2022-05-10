Fourth-generation WWE Superstar reacts to Rhea Ripley joining Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley appears to be in an enviable position after joining Edge's Judgment Day stable at WrestleMania Backlash.

Last night, Damian Priest was banned from ringside during the rematch between AJ Styles and Edge from WrestleMania 38. In the closing moments of the match, Priest came to ringside, but Finn Balor attacked him. During the exchange, the referee was distracted, which led to a hooded figure yanking Styles off the top rope and costing him the match.

Following the conclusion of the bout, the hooded figure removed the disguise to reveal that Rhea Ripley was the newest member of Edge's Judgment Day faction.

Simone Johnson, the daughter of The Rock, who is busy training down at the WWE Performance Center, went out of her way to inform Ripley that she's living her dream. She posted the following message in a tweet:

".@RheaRipley_WWE you're living my dream rn man #WMBacklash," Simone Johnson tweeted.

What's next for Rhea Ripley as part of Judgment Day?

With Rhea Ripley now aligned with Edge and Damian Priest, what is next for The Nightmare on Monday Night RAW?

Ripley has been involved in a rivalry with her former partner, Liv Morgan, in recent weeks. If this feud continues, Morgan will likely need some assistance going forward.

Perhaps an alliance between Morgan, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor will be beneficial to all three WWE Superstars as they battle Judgment Day.

Fans will probably get a better idea of the way Ripley fits into Judgment Day on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

What do you make of Johnson's comments to Ripley? Do you believe that Judgment Day will raise Ripley's stock on Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Rhea Ripley a good fit in Judgment Day? Yes No 17 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier