Sin Cara once confused former WWE Superstar with Edge

On the recent edition of The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, Curt Hawkins a.k.a. Brian Myers had a hilarious story to share from the time Sin Cara made his way to WWE, around a decade ago.

When the original Sin Cara debuted in WWE, he seemed pretty excited to meet Hawkins and went out of his way to shake his hand. Hawkins found it odd at the time and later learned that Cara had confused him with Edge.

Edge headed La Familia with Hawkins and Zack Ryder as his cronies

Back in 2007-08, Edge formed La Familia on WWE SmackDown. La Familia was a heel stable that also consisted of Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, and Chavo Guerrero. The stable ran rampant on the blue brand for a brief period, with Hawkins and Ryder being dubbed as "Edgeheads". The duo interfered in a string of bouts in order to help Edge defeat his opponents.

Hawkins and Ryder also wore long tights, similar to that of Edge's own attire. With their long, blonde hair, one would certainly find a bunch of similarities among the trio. Mistaking Hawkins for Edge wasn't something anyone would have expected of Cara. It would be interesting to learn what Edge thinks of this backstage botch, made by Sin Cara.