Sin Cara wants to face 4-time champion in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara was recently asked about current talents on the Stamford-based company's roster he wants to face. This led him to point out an ex-champion.

According to Sin Cara, the current roster in WWE needs to push more names from the new generation. This would bring in some fresh faces on the active scene, leading to more superstars making it to the top. While talking about his former opponents in the company, the star mentioned enjoying matches against the likes of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the 46-year-old veteran stated that he wanted to face four-time WWE champion Chad Gable someday:

"Well, I think that a lot of things have changed so much in the past few years I have been out of the company, and I think there is a lot of talent still there. There is a lot of guys that need an opportunity. I think it has been the same people for so many years. I think they gotta push the new generation. The guys that are down here, they gotta be able to work and become more of a part of the company, so that way they can wrestle the top guys and give them time to get better."

He added:

"But I think I always had great matches with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. I never got the chance to work with Chad Gable. And I think he would have been great with me if I ever get a chance to work with him." [23:25 onwards]

While Sin Cara is currently not a part of WWE, it remains to be seen if he will ever return to the company again.

