Former WWE star speaks his mind on Samoa Joe's recent release (Exclusive)

Samoa Joe was released from WWE in April, a move that sent shockwaves around the world. Following a spectacular in-ring career and a stint behind the commentary desk, Samoa Joe was thought to be a valuable asset for the company prior to his official release.

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara, who now goes by the name Cinta De Oro, was a special guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast. You can check out his thoughts on Samoa Joe's release and much more by clicking on the link below.

According to Sin Cara, Samoa Joe's departure could have come from the fact that WWE lost interest in the Samoan Submission Machine.

What went wrong with Samoa Joe's WWE run?

Sin Cara had the highest of praise for Samoa Joe and considers him to be a true professional. He also elaborated upon the reasons that could have led to his WWE release:

"Samoa Joe, he's done amazing things everywhere he's been. I got to work with him few times. Very easy to work with. One of the guys who knows about the business. I think it's just, they'll find a spot for whoever they want to find a spot for. There's no other way. I'm not going to say it's because of this or because of that," Sin Cara said.

As for Samoa Joe, Sin Cara is convinced that he'll do well wherever he goes. With AEW, NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling and many other potential opportunities waiting for Samoa Joe, he could be a top star outside of WWE:

"They got to find a spot if they're interested in you and that's it. Maybe for them, they lost interest in that. I know he got released. He's going to be fine. He's one of those guys who's been in the business all his life so he understands how things work. He'll survive (laughs)."

