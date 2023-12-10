"Sink or swim" - Maxxine Dupri sends a message to Rhea Ripley ahead of their match on WWE RAW

Maxxine Dupri will be in action against Rhea Ripley on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Taking to Instagram, she sent a message to Ripley. The Eradicator has been dominant as the Women's World Champion and has defeated every superstar who has stepped up to challenge for the title.

Dupri, who will be competing in one of the biggest matches of her career so far, took to Instagram to send a bold message.

"Sink or swim has been the epitome of my career. And I’m never sinking. See you Monday mami @rhearipley_wwe," wrote Maxxine.

Check out Maxxine's message to Ripley below:

Bill Apter wants Jade Cargill to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania

Bill Apter has expressed interest in a potential clash between Bill Apter and Jade Cargill.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter stated that if Ripley manages to remain champion till WrestleMania, then WWE should consider booking a dream showdown between her and Cargill.

Apter said:

"If Rhea Ripley is still the champion at that point, I think Rhea Ripley (vs) Jade Cargill, I think Jade winning the Royal Rumble, that's the WrestleMania ticket. My opinion."

Ripley's title reign began at WrestleMania 39 when she dethroned Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. WWE later replaced it with the newly introduced Women's World Championship.

The Eradicator has successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal Five-Way Match featuring Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax. At the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Ripley defeated Stark in her latest defense of the Women's World Championship.

Ripley will look forward to another dominant outing when she steps inside the squared circle on RAW.

