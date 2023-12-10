"That's the WrestleMania ticket" - Veteran wants new signing to win the WWE Royal Rumble and face Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran has expressed his wish to see one of WWE's most recent signings winning the 2024 Royal Rumble, thereby setting up a title match with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

The star in question is Jade Cargill, who is yet to make her in-ring debut. However, her time in AEW is a testament to her ability, making her a potential top star as soon as she joins the active scene. Winning the Royal Rumble right during her debut match would certainly set her up for a massive run.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter explained how Rhea Ripley could be facing Jade Cargill at WrestleMania next year if things went a certain way.

"If Rhea Ripley is still the champion at that point, I think Rhea Ripley (vs) Jade Cargill, I think Jade winning the Royal Rumble, that's the WrestleMania ticket. My opinion." [3:58 onwards]

Bill Apter has previously pitched a match between Sasha Banks and Jade Cargill in WWE

The legendary journalist is clearly very excited to see Jade Cargill's debut match in the Stamford-based promotion.

Bill Apter was recently asked about the possibility of Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) returning to WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, he stated that if it happened, it could set up a match between her and Jade Cargill.

"Well, miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent," Bill Apter said.

As of now, only time will tell how Jade Cargill is planning to make her mark in the company.

