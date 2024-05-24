Sister Abigail finally shown in sudden WWE video; another star revealed in the last scene of Bray Wyatt-related footage

WWE may have finally revealed what fans had been waiting for about Bray Wyatt's planned faction. Hints from Uncle Howdy had been pouring in during the last few weeks at shows, and with many QR codes indicating what fans could expect, more may be known now.

WWE streamed a video on its Twitch tonight with some revelatory moments, including a shot of Sister Abigail and what appeared to be Bo Dallas.

Over the last few months, it has appeared that the company has decided to continue on the legacy of Bray Wyatt by bringing back Uncle Howdy and other stars as part of the much hinted-at Wyatt 6 faction.

Now, in a WWE Twitch stream, there were some rather interesting signs that fans noticed immediately. As the stream ended with an "I will see you all soon. I can't wait to meet you" message, fans thought that would be it. Moreover, there were also signs of a car driving along a highway, followed by a shot of a wooden hut in a swamp eerily reminiscent of the Bray Wyatt house.

Inside the hut was none other than Sister Abigail, in a clear shot. The identity of the star dressing as Abigail was not clear, but the fact that the beloved creepy character was indeed there. On top of that, Abigail pointed to her right, and immediately after, there was a door opened, and a portion of a man's face was revealed in the end, with a mustache and a smile.

For fans familiar with the star, it was Bo Dallas, but naturally, everyone has to wait for confirmation.

WWE may celebrate Bray Wyatt's legacy through the debut of this faction with Sister Abigail

At this time, there are only rumors about what the company has planned for the Wyatt 6 faction, but it seems the company intends to celebrate Bray Wyatt's legacy.

Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Alexa Bliss are the stars who have been teased and speculated in the last few months. The entire video can be seen here.

Now, only the debut remains, and fans will hope that the company and Triple H do justice to Wyatt.