"When I slapped the bejesus out of Charlotte Flair"- Six-time Women's Champion on her favorite WWE SummerSlam moment

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch revealed that slapping the "Bejesus Out of Charlotte Flair" was her all-time favorite SummerSlam moment.

Becky and Charlotte competed against Carmella for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a triple threat match at SummerSlam 2018. The bout was won by The Queen.

However, her victory was short-lived as she was attacked by a frustrated Becky after the match.

The moment marked the beginning of Becky Lynch's heel run and adopting 'The Man' persona, a gimmick that elevated her to the top of the women's division.

During an exclusive interview with Sony Sports Network, Big Time Becks disclosed that the aftermatch of the triple threat match is her favorite memory of SummerSlam. Becky also revealed her favorite match from the premium live event:

"Well for me, I think my favorite moment is when I slapped the bejesus out of Charlotte Flair and changed the game forever. And then one of my favorite matches is, I know he's my husband, but possibly Seth Rollins versus John Cena. That was a banger." (from 3:21 to 3:37)

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are fierce rivals in WWE

Becky Lynch and Charlotte are two of the most successful female wrestlers in WWE history. While The Queen has been "The Chosen One" since making her main roster debut, Big Time Becks climbed her way up to the top.

The duo have battled against each other on numerous occasions, with each match being better than the last. Their last encounter was at Survivor Series 2021 in a traditional Champion vs Champion match where both women represented their respective brands. The bout was won by Becky.

The animosity between the two was at an all-time high before the clash at Survivor Series, with a title exchange segment on SmackDown going haywire.

There has been real-life heat between the two in the last few years, with both former champions not seeing eye-to-eye.

Despite their real-life differences, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair is one of the most anticipated matches in WWE history. It's hard to predict if their paths will cross again in the future. However, if they ever collide again, it'll be more significant than ever before.

