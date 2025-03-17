Six-time WWE champion sends a one-word message after John Cena gets heavily booed on RAW

John Cena was treated to a hostile reception on RAW in Brussels, Belgium, as he made his first appearance on WWE programming since turning heel at Elimination Chamber. Wrestling veteran Hurricane Helms reacted to the same with a one-word message on social media.

Cena shocked the wrestling world at Elimination Chamber as he turned heel after nearly 22 years and attacked Cody Rhodes. The 16-time World Champion came out on RAW to address the shocking turn of events. However, he was treated to a chorus of negative chants and boos from the Brussels crowd.

Hurricane Helms, one of Cena's former coworkers, reacted to the reception the Cenation Leader got upon his first appearance since selling his soul to The Rock. The six-time WWE champion sent a one-word message on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Wow!!!" he posted.

Cody Rhodes soon came out to confront John Cena. The American Nightmare gave the 16-time World Champion a piece of his mind, calling him to bring his best version to WrestleMania 41 and not the current "whiny" one. The two men will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at the Showcase of the Immortals, where they will clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

