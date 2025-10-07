Six-time WWE Champion was told her career would be over in 5 years

A six-time WWE Champion has revealed that she was told her career would be over in five years.
The landscape of women's wrestling has changed in the modern era, with the female roster seen on par with their male colleagues. However, this wasn't always the case. The shelf life for a female wrestling star was relatively shorter compared to men.
In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James has revealed that she was told that she won't have much time at the top in her career when she was starting out. James began her in-ring career in 1999 on the independents.
"If anybody would have told me the first time in TNA as little Alexis Laree with Raven, you know, in The Gathering that, 'Hey, you're going to have some 25-year career.' In fact, that was the opposite. If anything, they were like, You'll get five years tops as a female. That's it. That's what you get,'" she said.
Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!
You can watch the interview below:
James signed with TNA in 2002 and later joined The Gathering, a stable led by former ECW star Raven. Shortly afterward, she was signed by WWE to their developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling.
She progressed through the ranks and made her main roster debut in 2005 as Trish Stratus's fan. The two women would team up with each other but eventually got into a feud that culminated in a Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 22.
Mickie James beat Stratus to earn her first Title in WWE and would go on to win the top prize four more times while also adding a Divas Title.
Mickie James to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame
While Mickie James had a successful tenure in the Stamford-based promotion, she was released by the promotion in 2010. A stint on the independents followed before she returned to TNA.
She would go on to have notable feuds with former WWE star Victoria, Madison Rayne, Gail Kim, and many others.
James won the TNA Knockouts World Championship five times during her stint in the company. A few weeks ago, it was announced that she would be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory on October 12.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit WrestlingNewsCo and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?