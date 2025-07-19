  • home icon
"Size matters" - Shawn Michaels takes a subtle dig at The Undertaker in front of WWE names

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 19, 2025 14:28 GMT
Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker! [Images from WWE.com]
Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker! [Images from WWE.com]

Shawn Michaels spent decades in WWE and became an industry legend before transitioning into a new role in the company. The Heartbreak Kid recently took a subtle dig at The Undertaker.

WWE's LFG! is in its second season, and the show's landscape has changed with some new names and a few returning names from the previous season. Recently, the company shared a clip of Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker giving some advice to the rookies.

During this, the 4-time WWE World Champion started with a hilarious introduction that size matters. This seemingly refers to the viral clip where The Undertaker, on his recent podcast, revealed how he refused to do a body issue for ESPN. Moreover, The Heartbreak Kid signaled Michelle McCool, who was present during the podcast.

Furthermore, Taker jokingly approached the legend, and Michaels stated that they'll get back to that topic once he's done with the rookies.

"I know there's been a lot of talk about there, but for the record, size matters. Pretty good introduction, right? It certainly does in the wrestling business. Undertaker, could I trouble you? No, no, but again before we could even get into that," Michaels said. (From 00:15 to 00:43)
Shawn Michaels crowned The Undertaker as the first-ever WWE LFG! Champion

LFG! is a new show produced by the company to create superstars for tomorrow, even before they can join the developmental brand. The show had its first successful season a while back, and The Undertaker coached a bunch of new stars for the first time.

At the end of the season, Shawn Michaels introduced a new championship for the coaches based on their skills as the head coach and the success of their rookies on the show. Before the final episode of the first season concluded, Michaels crowned his long-time rival as the first-ever LFG! Champion, as two of his rookies, made it to the finals.

It'll be interesting to see which coach becomes the new LFG champion at the end of season two.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

