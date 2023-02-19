"Slap the taste out of his mouth" - Former WWE Champion issues a strict warning to Karrion Kross ahead of match next week on SmackDown

WWE legend Rey Mysterio is furious with Karrion Kross after a recent episode in their weeks-long rivalry on SmackDown.

Karrion Kross has made it his personal mission to insult Rey ever since the veteran made his way to the blue brand. This week while Mysterio was doing a backstage interview, the Herald of Doomsday and Scarlett interrupted him and berated him for being a bad father.

This week on SmackDown LowDown, Megan Morant caught up with Rey Mysterio. The masked luchador was seething after his run-in with Karrion Kross. He mentioned that the former NXT Champion had crossed the limit when he spoke about Rey's parenting skills.

The Master of 619 announced that he would teach Kross a lesson when they face off in the ring on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

"Megan, the man stepped up to me. Mean mugged me, talked c**p about me being a bad father, about hiding behind a mask, being a disgrace to my son. He can't be saying all of that and expect me not to do anything. He wanted me to step up and do something about it, next week, I will. I will slap the taste out of his mouth." [From 2:07 - 2:33]

Rey Mysterio already has a singles win over Karrion Kross in WWE

On the January 27 episode of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross met inside the ring in a bid to resolve the rivalry once and for all. Kross came down hard on the veteran, seeking to end his career.

Using his size advantage, The Doom Walker attempted to humiliate Mysterio inside the ring by trying to wrench his mask. However, the masked luchador used his quickness and experience to his advantage.

In the final stages of the match, Rey stole the victory with the Crucifix pin, much to the shock of Kross and Scarlett.

