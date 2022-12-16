"Slapping their legs" - Former WWE star praises major Shawn Michaels match; slams today's wrestlers (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently praised Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart's Iron Man match and compared it to the short bouts today's wrestlers have.

At WrestleMania 12, The Heartbreak Kid and The Hitman participated in one of the earliest Iron Man matches in WWE history. The 60-minute bout between two of the greatest in-ring performers left fans stunned. It entered the Sudden Death rules as neither Hart nor Michaels could secure a pinfall in the sixty minutes.

In the end, Shawn Michaels took out Bret Hart with Sweet Chain Music to fulfill his "Boyhood Dream" and win the WWE Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled watching the match as a kid. The former WWE star revealed that he was "tuned in and out" of the bout because he didn't understand the art behind wrestling.

EC3 also compared Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart's efforts to that of today's wrestlers, saying the newer performers boast about their matches that hardly last five to eight minutes.

"I was certainly a Shawn kid, and I don't think I understood the gravitas of a 60-minute match, and I was probably tuned in and out watching it. I just didn't understand the art and sport of wrestling at the time. One thing that stands out is with today's talent; they have five to eight-minute matches putting everything together the entire time, the entire day, slapping their legs when they are talking about the match for the 400th time," said EC3. (1:02 - 1:30)

EC3 says the WWE match stands the test of time

Furthermore, EC3 pointed out how Michaels and Hart probably didn't even get to discuss backstage as The Heartbreak Kid had to make his grand entry from the arena's upper deck.

In hindsight, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion believes the match was "incredible" and stands the test of time.

"Think about this. Bret goes out there like he's now talking to Shawn in the back because Shawn's in the upper deck, getting hooked up to zipline in. They just went out there and did 60 incredible minutes when you watch it back. It stands the test of time certainly," added EC3. (1:31 - 1:55)

Although Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels have had several matches against each other, it's safe to say the Iron Man match is their finest hour inside the ring.

