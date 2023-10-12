"Sleep with me" - Liv Morgan has an interesting message after releasing new merch

Liv Morgan has used an interesting message to promote her newly released merch.

Morgan is currently sidelined due to a real-life injury. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was written off WWE television courtesy of an attack by Rhea Ripley. Prior to this, the 29-year-old lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, which she held alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE Shop recently released Morgan's "Watch Me Liv" blankets. This prompted an interesting three-word promotion from Morgan herself.

"Sleep with me," wrote Morgan as she promoted her new merch.

Check out Morgan's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan recently opened up about her projects outside of WWE

Liv Morgan recently spoke about her projects outside of WWE, while she recovers from her current injury.

WWE recently shared a video of Morgan on the set of The Kill Room. In the video, the former SmackDown Women's Champion opened up about her experience and claimed that she enjoyed being a part of the film. Morgan said:

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól (Paone) for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching."

Expand Tweet

Amid Morgan's absence, her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez has been feuding with Rhea Ripley. Rodriguez was recently unsuccessful in dethroning the Women's World Champion.

Are you excited for Liv Morgan's return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE