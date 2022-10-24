"Slip and fall like Better Call Saul"- Former WWE personality takes a dig at The Miz for faking his injury by referencing the Netflix series

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette recently took a dig at The Miz for faking his injury on RAW by referencing the Netflix series, 'Better Call Saul.'

On the latest episode of RAW, the A-Lister faked a knee injury ahead of his match against Dexter Lumis as he was scared of facing the latter. Eventually, The Miz ended up attacking Lumis with a steel chair while the latter was making his entrance.

During the recent episode of Jim Cornette Drive Thru, Cornette slammed the former Intercontinental Champion for exaggerating and faking his injury ahead of his match.

"All night long Miz had been selling a slip and fall like Better Call Saul so that he doesn't have to wrestle Dexter Lumis in this match they've got because he's scared of Dexter Lumis. And at one point, oh Johnny same face just comes into the trainer's room and yells, 'hey there's Dexter Lumis and f**king Miz just jumps up on his feet like nothing's wrong," said Cornette.

He also compared the RAW star to Johnny Gargano and said that the latter is The Miz of this generation.

"And then all night you see them, the two of them, the two poster boys for we're going to push these mf**kers regardless that they've no f**king look, charisma, talent, ability, personality but we're gonna f**king shove them down your throat. Miz the previous generation, Johnny same face, the current generation." (0:21- 1:39)

Vince Russo criticized The Miz and Dexter Lumis' segment on RAW

Vince Russo heavily criticized The Miz and Dexter Lumis' segment on Monday Night RAW.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo gave his opinion on the segment and compared Lumis to Michael Myers, saying he is psychotic and a psychopath.

Russo suggested that the storyline would have proceeded in a better way if Lumis had made a comeback by the end of the show.

"Well, he just killed them. You beat him down with a chair and we never saw him for the rest of the show, so obviously he is not Michael. This is like the old classic movie 'Carrie' where at the end of the movie a hand comes out from under the grave.... But you've killed the monster, so how much of a monster was he? You gotta give them a comeback by the time The Miz lays him out to the end of the show."

It would be interesting to see for how long The Miz and Dexter Lumis' rivalry continues.

