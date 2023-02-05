"Slip n dip" - Former WWE Champion has hilarious reaction to his botch on SmackDown 

This week on WWE SmackDown, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were looking to exact some revenge on The Viking Raiders.

As McIntyre and Sheamus made their way out to attack the duo on the ramp, The Celtic Warrior slipped under Erik and forced the superstar to hold on to him to prevent falling.

Many members of the WWE Universe picked up on the botch and shared it online, but Sheamus was able to recover quickly and it wasn't something that ruined the outcome of the brawl.

The former WWE Champion has since reacted to the botch on Twitter and has even given it a name in the same way that Titus O'Neil once did.

"The Slip n Dip © Sheamus 2023." - he wrote.

The Slip n DipSheamus 2023. The Slip n Dip © Sheamus 2023. https://t.co/oBS0GOP4B9

It appears that Sheamus prefers to laugh at himself rather than have fans calling him out for the slight botch.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre could both face Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 39

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have put their past issues aside over the past few months and have joined together to form a team along with The Brawling Brutes.

Their alliance may be short-lived if recent rumors are anything to go by, it could be Sheamus and Drew McIntyre fighting Gunther in a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther is yet to be pinned since being promoted to the main roster and also had an incredible showing in this year's Royal Rumble, where a future encounter with Brock Lesnar was also teased.

It will be interesting to see who will get a shot at Gunther at WrestleMania since they could also finally end his undefeated streak.

