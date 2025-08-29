WWE SmackDown match canceled due to injury

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 29, 2025 18:55 GMT
A still from Friday Night SmackDown (Picture credits: WWE.com)
A still from Friday Night SmackDown (Picture credits: WWE.com)

A massive tag team match scheduled for WWE SmackDown was canceled due to an injury. The contest was supposed to be the first bout of the show in Lyon, France.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, were set to defend their title against The Secret Hervice. However, earlier today, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Piper Niven would not be at the show and would be replaced by fellow stablemate Chelsea Green.

However, the former WWE Women's United States Champion and her teammate attacked The Queen and Little Miss Bliss even during their entrance. Flair got injured during the assault, and the title match was called off.

Instead, Chelsea Green locked horns with Alexa Bliss in a singles bout. The Hot Mess dominated the early goings before Bliss made a remarkable comeback. The two stars traded blows before Bliss rolled up Green to secure the win.

After the match, Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre attacked Alexa Bliss. A limping Charlotte Flair came in to make the save. However, Green and Fyre took her out as well.

The Green Regime stood tall over the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on SmackDown for the third week running. It will be interesting to see if they can dethrone Bliss and Flair in the future.

Edited by Ankit Verma
