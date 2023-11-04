SmackDown not any better than RAW, according to WWE veteran

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo sent a message after the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Viewership statistics show that SmackDown has slowly transitioned into being the number one WWE show over the last few years. The company's flagship show, Monday Night RAW, on the other hand, has seen fluctuations in its weekly audience.

However, Vince Russo does not believe that SmackDown surpasses RAW as a show. The veteran recently expressed his views on Twitter, suggesting that the blue brand's appeal primarily stems from its shorter runtime.

"Watching WWE "Smackdown" for the 1st time in a long time as next week I'm going to start reviewing it on http://RussosBrand.com with @bWostevie and @Bin_Hamin. Bro---IN MY OPINION---this isn't a BETTER show than RAW, it's just a SHORTER SHOW. That's what makes it seem better. ZERO Difference," Russo shared.

This week's SmackDown was the go-home episode ahead of the Stamford-based company's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Roman Reigns and LA Knight had a face-off ahead of their big match in Saudi Arabia. The show also featured a weigh-in segment involving the United States Champion, Rey Mysterio, and Logan Paul.

