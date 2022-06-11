SmackDown has a chaotic kickoff with MITB qualification match featuring Drew McIntyre

WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus kicked off the latest edition of SmackDown with a qualification match for the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

The MITB Premium Live Event is set to take place on July 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The latest edition of SmackDown will see a host of matches to determine the participants in both the women's and men's versions of the ladder match.

During the first match of the night, both men displayed their determination to win as soon as the bout commenced. Sheamus hit The Scottish Warrior with a white noise off the apron and attempted a pinfall but was unsuccessful.

Taking a page out of his opponent's playbook, McIntyre hit Sheamus with the white noise from the second rope.

Sheamus kicked McIntyre in the face, who rolled out of the ring. The Celtic Warrior then jumped off the top rope with a clothesline on his opponent. The referee started a countout which was disregarded by both men, as they picked up chairs to assault each other.

The former WWE Champion got the upper hand on Sheamus and threw him on the announcers' table. The Scottish Warrior then threw the Irish superstar over the barricade and into the crowd. WWE officials had rushed out to separate the two men.

Following the match, an adamant Drew McIntyre requested WWE Official Adam Pearce to add him to the MITB match despite the chaotic ending. This was later followed up by Sheamus who asked for the same from Pearce.

