What happened after SmackDown went off the air?

After this week's SmackDown went off the air, The Street Profits and Finn Balor competed against Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team match.

The August 27, 2021, edition of SmackDown emanated from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and the final segment of the show featured Balor challenging Reigns for a Universal Championship match.

The former NXT Champion proved that he was serious when he attacked The Tribal Chief in the ring. Soon, Jimmy and Jey Uso retaliated with a two-on-one assault on Balor, and The Street Profits rushed to the ring to even the odds. Balor then landed the Coup de Grace on Jimmy Uso to end the episode.

After the show went off the air, The Street Profits and Finn Balor defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos in six-man tag team action.

The pre-show dark matches featured Cal Bloom and Austin Theory. Bloom scored the win over Theory in a singles clash. Meanwhile, Xia Li and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Aliyah and Dakota Kai in tag team competition. Keith Lee was also in action, picking up a win against an unnamed opponent.

Final #SmackDown insider report of the night. Dark match. Finn Balor and Street Prophets vs. Roman and the Usos. pic.twitter.com/o86E4gbX3M — The Heartless Gavin Gray (@GavinGray45) August 28, 2021

The Universal Title will be at stake during next week's SmackDown

WWE reportedly plans to continue Roman Reigns and Finn Balor's program. The company has announced a huge title match for next week's SmackDown, with Balor set to fight Reigns for the Universal Championship.

The match was made official through an online announcement after the former NXT Champion claimed that WWE Superstars, such as Edge and Brock Lesnar, had their eye on the Universal Championship, and he did not want to fall back in line.

