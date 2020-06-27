SmackDown confirms title match for Extreme Rules: The Horror Show

The SmackDown Women's Championship will be on the line at the upcoming WWE PPV.

Bayley will be challenged for her title by Nikki Cross.

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw four women lock horns in a fatal 4-way match for an opportunity to challenge for the Women's tile of the Blue brand. This match featured Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, and Lacey Evans and was surprisingly well-balanced bout.

In the end, it was Nikki Cross who managed to come on top and defeated the other three opponents in order to win a championship opportunity against Bayley. Both Superstars will now lock horns in a Single's match at WWE's upcoming PPV Extreme Rules: The Horror Show with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.

Bayley and Nikki Cross have locked horns before, but the latter hasn't enjoyed a lot of victories over the champion. And despite having competed in the single's championship bouts on several occasions, Cross is yet to get her hands on an of those Women's titles across the brand.

The match also featured Alexa Bliss, who is Nikki Cross' tag team partner and best friend. During the match, we saw that Cross went after Bliss and rolled her up for a quick pin, but Alexa Bliss kicked out just in time. This and a few other spots hinted at a possible break-up fo the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Still, those speculations were quickly buried with both Superstars hugging immediately after the match.

The SmackDown Women's Championship picture

Bayley has now the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, and her title reign awaits a much-anticipated rivalry with her best friend, Sasha Banks. However, WWE are taking their time with this feud and are possibly keeping the impending betrayal reserved for when the fans are allowed to come back in the arena.

Both Banks and Bayley have delivered well in their feud in the past, and the entire WWE Universe is excited to see these two Superstars engage in yet another rivalry. Things are also interesting this time as Bayley too is a heel, and she has grown into her role of a villain in the last few months.

Before Bayley vs Banks eventually happens, WWE are looking to add more credibility to the SmackDown Women's Champion's title reign. Hence, she is expected to successfully defend her gold against Nikki Cross at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.