SmackDown debutant breaks silence after major revelation rocks WWE following controversial allegations

Friday night’s WWE SmackDown will host the debut of 29-year-old superstar Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT Champion recently got himself in a tangle on the latest edition of the white and gold brand.

Hayes has been the center of attention in NXT for several months. The former champion is set to appear on SmackDown in a tournament that will decide the first challenger to Logan Paul’s United States Championship.

Carmelo Hayes has gotten himself into a bit of a mess over the past several weeks. His best friend Trick Williams was attacked on NXT not too long ago, and Hayes continued to blame Lexis King for the attack.

King revealed that he wasn’t the attacker after taking the loss from Hayes at NXT Deadline. This added to the drama as the former NXT Champion continued to make things complicated for himself, especially after he too allegedly was attacked backstage at tonight's episode of NXT.

The latest edition of Tuesday night’s show saw Carmelo Hayes pin the blame on Ilja Dragunov. The NXT Champion was in a segment with Trick Williams when Hayes came out to point fingers at The Mad Dragon.

Following the allegations, the SmackDown debutant took to Twitter to state that he had no reason to lie. Check out what he wrote below:

"Say what you want, but why would I lie when I have nothing to lose and nothing to gain. #WWENXT #JusticeForMelo."

Carmelo Hayes also blasted Trick Williams with the NXT Championship belt by mistake during the segment. WWE seems to be taking things to the next level in the ongoing storyline between the two former best friends.

Carmelo Hayes will likely stick to NXT after his WWE SmackDown debut

Many fans have been waiting to see The A-Champion move to the main roster after a great run in NXT. He is also scheduled for a match against Grayson Waller on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

However, things seem to have gone from bad to worse for Carmelo Hayes in recent weeks. It looks like he is jealous of Trick Williams, and may have been the one who attacked him several weeks ago.

Following his match on SmackDown, fans could see Hayes continue on the developmental brand for some more time. He could give Williams a good rub before bowing out and moving to the WWE main roster.

