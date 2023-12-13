Shawn Michaels' handpicked superstar to lose in the US Title tournament on WWE SmackDown? Why it might happen

Shawn Michaels handpicked an NXT superstar to participate in the US Title Tournament on WWE SmackDown. The person is none other than Carmelo Hayes. The former North American Champion will take on Grayson Waller in the second round this Friday.

That being said, Melo might not be able to pick up the win of the United States Championship Tournament on WWE SmackDown. The 29-year-old star is accused of attacking best friend Trick Williams backstage on NXT. Melo, however, blamed Ilja Dragunov, as seen on the show tonight.

He also held The Mad Dragon responsible for the attack on him in the opening moments of NXT tonight. The whole situation has become much messier since Trick was laid out on the October 17, 2023, episode of the White and Gold brand.

The distraction could be too much for Carmelo Hayes this Friday on WWE SmackDown. He accidentally hit Trick with the NXT Championship belt during a tussle with Ilja. Grayson Waller might take advantage of Melo’s mental state and use it against him.

Since Trick was (inadvertently) hit in the head by his best friend, he may not show up in his corner during the US Title tournament match. The potential absence could allow Waller to pick up the win with the help of his tag team partner, Austin Theory.

When are the next matches in the US Title Tournament on WWE SmackDown?

United States Champion Logan Paul delivered the blockbuster announcement two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. He revealed seven of the eight participants. Shawn Michaels announced the last person to be Carmelo Hayes.

The second round of the US Title tournament will take place on WWE SmackDown this Friday. Kevin Owens will square off against Austin Theory, whereas Carmelo Hayes will take on Grayson Waller. It is worth mentioning that Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley advanced to the next round last week.

