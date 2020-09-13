SmackDown draws highest overnight rating since post-WrestleMania 36 episode

The overnight ratings for last night's edition of Friday Night SmackDown have been released. Friday's episode of SmackDown saw an average of 2.261 million live viewers tune in, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Hour one of Friday Night SmackDown drew 2.236 million live viewers. This number then increased to 2.286 million live viewers for the second hour of the broadcast.

Last night's SmackDown also pulled in an average of a 0.6 rating in the advertisers' coveted 18-49 demographic, which was the number 1 ranked network show for the evening. In total viewership, SmackDown ranked number 5 among the other network programs airing during the equivalent time slots.

This number is up 6.2 percent from last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, which drew an average of 2.129 million live viewers across two hours with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The final ratings for Friday's network shows will be released on Monday. However, should this number be accurate, it would mean that Friday's episode of SmackDown would be the highest rated show since the post-WrestleMania 36 episode of SmackDown on April 10, 2020 which drew 2.317 million live viewers.

Cousins team up on Friday Night SmackDown

Last night's edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns compete in a match on SmackDown for the first time in nearly 7 months as he teamed with his cousin Jey Uso to take on the team of Sheamus and King Corbin.

The match was made earlier on in the evening after Sheamus and Corbin had interrupted Reigns' discussion with his cousin, Jey Uso, about their upcoming Universal Championship showdown at Clash of Champions later this month.

The SmackDown main event drew similar parallels to The Big Dog's Universal Championship victory at WWE Payback two weeks ago, as for the majority of the match Roman Reigns was nowhere to be seen.

Jey Uso faced both King Corbin and Sheamus for a large portion of the main event on his own before Roman Reigns made his grand entrance, with Paul Heyman at his side. Reigns then tagged into the match and hit Sheamus with a spear for the victory.

Last night's SmackDown also saw Bayley give an explanation for her brutal attack on her best friend Sasha Banks last week, Bray Wyatt introduce us to the newest character of The FireFly Fun House named "Wobbly Walrus" and an Intercontinental Championship match between Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles.