Io Shirai and Dakota Kai scheduled for WWE SmackDown tapings

Io Shirai and Dakota Kai are among four NXT talents reportedly set to appear at the next set of SmackDown tapings.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson is reporting that Shirai and Kai will be backstage.

They will be accompanied by LA Knight and Roderick Strong, who worked a dark match against each other before the last broadcast of the blue brand of WWE. They also worked the episode of Main Event, taped at the same time.

Back in 2021, Dakota Kai worked dark matches on NXT's main roster before continuing her run on NXT.

紫雷イオ、Io Shirai @shirai_io

Click the link and register now for a chance to win a meet and greet with me after the show!!



#WWENXT @WWENXT



These are just the latest in a string of main roster call-ups for talent from the black-and-gold era of NXT.

Pete Dunne and former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa recently worked Main Event tapings and SmackDown dark matches, hinting at potential blue brand runs for both men.

WWE is clearing out the NXT roster after some head to SmackDown

In the transition from the NXT of old into NXT 2.0, WWE has made considerable changes to the way things are run. One of the most notable examples of this is its roster.

NXT talent, both in-ring and otherwise, has been completely overhauled in recent months, with several re-packages, releases, and main roster call-ups ravaging the show as fans knew it.

Three of the four Undisputed Era members made their departure from the promotion in 2021, along with former on-screen authority figure William Regal.

Newer signings like Taya Valkyrie (Frankie Monet) and other lower-card talents were also cut for various reasons.

With prominent and established men's stars like Ciampa, Dunne, and Strong heading to the blue brand and exciting, fresh female talent like Io Shirai and Dakota Kai bringing more variety to the main roster's women's division, NXT's roster will be further depleted.

