SmackDown GM Nick Aldis details the process that brought Kevin Owens over from RAW

Nick Aldis has revealed how WWE SmackDown was able to trade for Kevin Owens.

Triple H recently named Nick Aldis as the new General Manager of SmackDown. The veteran's first move of business was to acquire Kevin Owens from RAW. In September, Cody Rhodes announced that Jey Uso would be coming to RAW during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback.

Kevin Owens was finally revealed as the trade compensation for Jey Uso heading to RAW and has already gotten himself suspended on the blue brand. Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Nick Aldis explained how he called Kevin Owens personally about the trade and noted that he believes KO is ready for another run as a singles star.

"KO is ready to make a move. He's coming off a fabulous run with Sami Zayn as the Tag Team Champions, I think ready to make a splash again as a singles competitor. So, I placed the call, made the offer, he accepted, and I said 'Well, no time like the present, Kevin, let's get this thing done and show up on Friday night'", he said.

Nick Aldis reveals the mission statement of WWE SmackDown

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has explained his goals as the leader of the blue brand.

During his conversation on The Bump, the veteran shared his mission statement for SmackDown. Aldis also noted that he wanted to bring the best matchups to fans and help grow the blue brand moving forward.

"I would say, you're coming in as the GM of the number one brand in all of sports entertainment. So, there is a standard to uphold. But certainly, I'm not someone to rest on his laurels. I want to continue to grow the brand, I want to continue to evolve the brand. And to bring the most exciting matchups possible to the WWE Universe as part of the blue brand, or as part of WWE PLEs representing SmackDown. That is really my mission statement, to bring the absolute money matchups to the WWE Universe at the right time on behalf of the blue brand, the number one brand, SmackDown," he added.

Nick Aldis and RAW GM Adam Pearce already have issues with each other. It will be interesting to see if there is any more friction between the two authority figures ahead of Survivor Series on November 25.

Have you enjoyed Aldis as SmackDown GM so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

