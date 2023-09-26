Real reason behind Jey Uso's move to RAW - Reports

Since Cody Rhodes announced Jey Uso's arrival on Monday Night RAW, WWE fans have been speculating about the actual reason behind the move. We finally know what could have motivated the decision behind the scenes.

Jey Uso's rise within WWE has been nothing short of remarkable. The former tag team champion earned praise for his role in The Bloodline's storyline. He has only raised the bar after that.

According to Fightful Select, the recent angle involving The Bloodline was designed to catapult Jey into singles stardom. His move to RAW was a calculated step in this journey. It is believed that long-term plans are already in motion for him. The WWE Universe can expect to see the former Bloodline member feature prominently on TV for at least two months.

Expand Tweet

WWE officials are not only content but thrilled with the audience's reactions to Uso. His journey from tag team specialist to a compelling singles competitor is a testament to his talent and dedication, and it's safe to say that his future is incredibly bright.

Jey Uso is currently feuding with The Judgment Day

Uso crossed paths with The Judgment Day when Dominik Mysterio tried to lure him into joining the faction. The Judgment Day also tried to help him in his match against Drew McIntyre. However, that plan backfired as Drew won the fight.

Uso then declined the offer, attacking the members of The Judgment Day. WWE has teased a potential love triangle storyline between Uso, Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley.

"Dirty" Dom and Uso have been involved in hilarious back-and-forths on social media. We might see the two face off in the coming weeks. Securing a win over the North American Champion could be the perfect start for Uso's journey to the top spot on Monday Night RAW.

What do you think of Jey Uso as a singles competitor? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.