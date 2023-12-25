SmackDown legend says AJ Styles is just like him in response to big appearance change (Exclusive)

AJ Styles, at the age of 46, looks the best he ever has in his career. His appearance change was noticed by virtually everyone who watched his return, and another SmackDown legend said Styles was like him.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked wrestling legend Bill Apter and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long about their opinion of AJ Styles. Apter said he was stunned by The Phenomenal One's appearance change as well as his heel turn.

Teddy Long said that AJ Styles was just like him when talking about using his time off to go to the gym. Long said that both he and the former WWE Champion are "gym rats":

"I know AJ [Styles], I've known him for quite a while. He's kind of like me. He's a gym rat. You know what I mean? You can't sit around and not do anything with your body, it's ridiculous. After so many years, I don't know about other people, but this has become like a drug to me. This is a habit. If I don't do this, I don't have a great day. My body aches, ok? So when I want to quit hurting, I go to the gym and lift and do my cardio and when I leave, I feel a 100% better." [4:01 - 4:34]

Mac Davis asked him if he had worked with Styles before, and Teddy Long said that he had for a couple of shows before he joined TNA:

"I worked with him for a couple of shows, that was before he went to TNA." [4:38 - 4:44]

AJ Styles seems to be cutting all ties

Styles' heel turn has seemingly led to him reverting to his "lone wolf" persona - a popular character he had towards the end of his incredible TNA run. Due to this, he doesn't seem to want much to do with The OC.

AJ Styles seems to be truly returning to his lone wolf persona, as he rejected Mia Yim's affectionate hug and teased breaking up The OC by responding coldly to Karl Anderson.

