SmackDown might move to 3 hours as per WWE Hall of Famer

WWE SmackDown has just found a new home, returning to USA Network from FOX for a massive deal of $1.4 billion. The figure is nothing to turn your nose up at. However, a WWE Hall of Famer feels that he would be shocked if the show didn't become a 3-hour one soon. Eric Bischoff recently spoke about it on his podcast.

SmackDown finding a new home has been one of the major topics of conversation, but along with that, there have been some questions about the future of WWE RAW and NXT, since USA Network currently hold the rights to both as well.

The Hall of Famer said as much during his Strictly Business podcast. Bischoff said that to him, it would make sense if USA Network decided they would change the timeslot of SmackDown and make it a three-hour show instead of the two-hour show that it has been over the past decades. He added that the network had experience with it, and went so far as to say that he would be shocked if they didn't make the change.

“It makes a lot of sense. USA has obviously had a lot of experience with it. They’re very comfortable with it, they’ve been doing it for a long time. I would be surprised if they didn’t, frankly, I’d be shocked.” (30:57 - 31:08)

For now, there's been no word if the USA Network wants this. If they do secure such a deal, it would probably mean even more money for WWE in the long run.

Where will WWE SmackDown find a home?

There have been some questions about which night will see WWE SmackDown air. With the USA Network having the rights to the blue brand, fans have wondered if it could shift back to Thursday nights, or if it would stay where it is, on Fridays.

For the moment, the question remains unanswered, but some fans are hoping for it to move to Wednesday nights to do battle with AEW Dynamite. While that appears unlikely at this time, the coming months should reveal more details.