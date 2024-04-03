SmackDown performer gets into a brawl with WWE star ahead of WrestleMania weekend

WWE Superstars Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams engaged in a heated brawl during the latest episode of NXT.

The journey of Hayes and Williams from close friends to fierce adversaries has been filled with ups and downs. This rivalry is set to reach its climax in a singles match, which is set to headline NXT Stand & Deliver.

They went face-to-face one last time during the go-home show of NXT ahead of their bout. Trick expressed dissatisfaction with their upcoming match, acknowledging that they would be the first two black men to main-event a WWE PLE but lamenting that it had to be against someone he once considered a brother.

Hayes responded that he had always wanted to elevate Trick to main-event status but felt it wasn't his time yet. This sparked Trick to say that he doesn't take a backseat to anyone. Hayes, who has also made recent appearances on SmackDown, then sarcastically congratulated Trick for being hot for six months while he has been a top guy for three years.

Tensions escalated, leading to a brawl between the two despite security's attempts to intervene. Their animosity was palpable as they struggled to be kept apart.

The showdown between Hayes and Williams promises to be intense, and fans are eager to see who will emerge victorious.

With WWE NXT Stand & Deliver just around the corner on April 6 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the excitement is building for what could be an electrifying event right before Night One of WrestleMania 40.

