We are all set for this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which is sure to deliver must-watch TV. So far, WWE has confirmed Roman Reigns' huge return for the show. Additionally, three RAW Superstars, including Cody Rhodes, will appear on the blue brand. A match between two former champions has also been announced as of this writing.

Here, we look at things that could transpire on WWE SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Roman Reigns returns on WWE SmackDown and confronts Jey Uso

Roman Reigns will make his first appearance on SmackDown this week since defending his title against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Tribal Chief is expected to confront Jey Uso for the recent disobedience of his orders. We might see The Bloodline make Jey Uso defend himself in the Tribal Court.

Roman Reigns desperately needs his Right-Hand Man to make amends with his family and stop his rivals from exploiting the cracks in The Bloodline. But Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, on the other hand, are determined to destroy the group. The Canadian superstars are counting on Jey Uso to betray Roman Reigns. Jey could question Reigns' authority, and it would be interesting to see if he chooses to defend his Tribal Chief against potential surprise attacks from the show.

#2 Cody Rhodes meets Roman Reigns for the first time

Cody Rhodes confirmed earlier this week that he will be present on SmackDown tonight. He is looking forward to his meeting with Roman Reigns, and fans are excited to see the biggest babyface in the company stand across from the biggest heel in the business.

Reigns is far from intimidated by the impending "Nightmare" as he believes his legacy takes precedence over Cody Rhodes' "story." But it will be interesting to see how Reigns navigates his way out of the conflict with Jey Uso and his confrontation with Cody Rhodes and still come out on top. Not to forget, there's always the looming threat of Sami Zayn, who is not yet done with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

#3 Rey Mysterio finally snaps at his son Dominik

Dominik will be on the blue brand this week, where he is expected to cross paths with Rey Mysterio again. He has been tormenting his father ever since he first betrayed the masked legend at Clash at the Castle six months ago. Since then, Dominik has joined The Judgment Day and established a unique relationship with Rhea Ripley.

Last week, we saw Dominik push Rey Mysterio to his limit, and the Masked Superstar almost had enough and hit his son. This week, we might finally see Rey snap and attack his son after all that he had to bear because of The Judgment Day. This would help kickstart their feud, which is expected to set up the Father vs. Son match at WrestleMania.

#4 RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley faces former champion on SmackDown

Another Judgment Day member is scheduled to appear on the blue brand tonight. Rhea Ripley is booked to face former Women's Champion Liv Morgan on SmackDown this week. The two WWE superstars once competed as a tag team, but a lot has changed in recent times. Ripley and Morgan were the first two superstars to start the Women's Royal Rumble match and were the last two competitors left. In the end, Ripley eliminated Morgan to win a title match at WrestleMania.

Liv feels she deserves the opportunity and wishes to humble the Royal Rumble winner when they lock horns in a singles match tonight. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair might also be present at ringside to observe her WrestleMania challenger.

#5 Former WWE Champions seek revenge for last week's attack on SmackDown

Last week, we saw The Imperium take on Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss in a six-man tag team match. The final moments of the bout saw Drew McIntyre come out to watch the match. Gunther led his team to victory, but before the Scottish Warrior could engage with Imperium, he was blindsided by The Viking Raiders.

Soon, we saw Sheamus and McIntyre brawl with Erik and Ivar at ringside. Strowman and Ricochet helped the two former World Champions as the babyfaces stood tall. We might see Drew McIntyre and Sheamus take on The Viking Raiders again this week.

Only this time, Ricochet and Strowman might join Sheamus and McIntyre. whereas The Imperium could side with Erik and Ivar. It could also lead to a 10-man tag team match on SmackDown if Gunther and Madcap Moss are brought into the equation. Last week, Drew McIntyre hinted at challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. We might finally see the creative team plant seeds for this feud on SmackDown tonight.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes