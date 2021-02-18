SmackDown's Carmella sends a special request to Bad Bunny

SmackDown Superstar Carmella has been heavily involved on TV since her return to action in November. When she came back to WWE, Carmella introduced her new villainous persona. She now dubs herself "Untouchable" and is often accompanied by her sommelier, Reginald.

Carmella recently reached out to rap star Bad Bunny on her Twitter page. The former SmackDown Women's Champion made a big request to the WWE 24/7 Champion ahead of his appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Tagging the rapper in a tweet, Carmella asked:

"Hey @sanbenito - I heard you’re going to be at @nbcsnl this week.. can you put in a good word for me?? I’m really good at impressions."

In the video clip attached to the video, Carmella wears various wigs while doing hilarious impersonations of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and current AEW star Jon Moxley - when he was in WWE as Dean Ambrose.

In the clip, Carmella has even blurred herself when portraying Dean Ambrose. She pixelated the footage while lip-syncing a moment from The Shield.

Hey @sanbenito - I heard you’re going to be at @nbcsnl this week.. can you put in a good word for me?? I’m really good at impressions. 🤗 https://t.co/V8oBA037ME pic.twitter.com/3XPeoqCHeZ — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) February 16, 2021

On her Twitter page, Carmella has often posted videos impersonating multiple WWE Superstars, including Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Carmella has made history in WWE

Carmella joined WWE in 2013 and made her television debut in 2014 as the hairdresser of Enzo Amore and Big Cass. After a stint as a manager, Carmella became a WWE in-ring talent and moved to the main roster in 2016.

As a SmackDown Superstar, Carmella controversially won the first-ever women's Money in the Bank contract with James Ellsworth's help. After holding the briefcase for a record 287 days, Carmella cashed in her contract on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. She later dropped the title back to Flair 131 days later at SummerSlam.

The Princess of Staten Island is currently starring on SmackDown as a more villainous and glamorous character.