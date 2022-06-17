"I’d love to get a shot at Roman Reigns" - SmackDown Superstar sets his sights on The Tribal Chief

SmackDown star Madcap Moss has made it clear that he wants a shot at Roman Reigns.

The Head of the Table has been at the top of WWE's food chain for several years, and it doesn't look like he'll be knocked off his perch anytime soon. However, several WWE Superstars would relish the chance to try.

Madcap Moss was recently a guest on the KFAN 100.3's Power Trip Morning Show After Party Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While discussing WWE Superstars he wanted to step into the ring with; Moss revealed that his ultimate goal would be to step in the ring with The Head of the Table.

"This one may seem like a bit of a stretch to some people. Because the guys on an absolute all-time run right now. But I'd love to get a shot at Roman Reigns," Madcap Moss said. "I mean, he is the pinnacle of the business right now. He likes to say he's in God mode, and it's hard to disagree with him. I mean, it's just unbelievable what he's done over the past 8-10 years, but specifically in the last few. He's really just been untouchable in every aspect of the business. But I think that someone needs to eventually dethrone the guy I look at myself and I say, 'Why not Madcap?' So, I got my work cut out for me." [H/T: Fightful]

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle on SmackDown

The Tribal Chief will defend his undisputed WWE Universal Championship on SmackDown for the very first time this Friday night against Riddle.

The member of RK-Bro earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns last Friday night when he defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of SmackDown.

A heavy stipulation hangs over Riddle's head this week. If he loses to Roman Reigns on Friday, he'll never be able to challenge for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship again while The Head of the Table is champion.

Madcap Moss is scheduled to face Happy Corbin in a Last Laugh match. The specifics of this match aren't currently known, but a big win from Moss could eventually put him in line to earn a shot at Reigns.

