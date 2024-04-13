SmackDown's new acquisition challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title shouldn't happen, says veteran

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English addressed why former NXT Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker should not challenge the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare captured the Undisputed WWE Title nearly a week ago at WrestleMania XL. He will now put his title on the line at Backlash France against the winner of the upcoming match between LA Knight and AJ Styles on SmackDown next Friday.

During a recent episode of the Rebooked podcast, Aiden English and his co-hosts discussed potential opponents for Rhodes. The wrestling veteran claimed that Bron Breakker might not challenge The American Nightmare:

"[You can't have Bron lose?] I know. I think they got a lot of stock in him. I know. I get that, yeah," he said. [From 19:28 to 19:30]

Bron Breakker joined WWE SmackDown two months ago

Rick Steiner's son, Bron Breakker, joined WWE in 2021. The 26-year-old spent about three years as an active competitor on NXT, during which he held the NXT Championship twice. The powerhouse also recently had an NXT Tag Team Championship run alongside Baron Corbin. However, the two lost the titles to Axiom & Nathan Frazer last Tuesday.

Breakker officially joined SmackDown two months ago. He has since been undefeated on the Blue Brand. The former NXT Champion beat Dante Chen, Xyon Quinn, and Cameron Grimes in the three matches he has wrestled on the main roster.

While the Stamford-based company might not book Bron Breakker to challenge Cody Rhodes, an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Eliminator Tournament was held last night on SmackDown to determine The American Nightmare's challenger at Backlash France.

LA Knight and AJ Styles advanced to the final after winning two Triple Threat matches. The two will now square off in a WrestleMania rematch on the Blue Brand next Friday. It would be interesting to see who would be Rhodes' first challenger.

Do you think Bron Breakker should receive an opportunity to challenge Cody Rhodes? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

