SmackDown before Saturday Night’s Main Event did more damage than good, feels WWE veteran (Exclusive)

On Friday, WWE hosted the go-home episode of SmackDown before the 40th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The show set fans up for the WWE takeover this weekend, as the promotion is hosting back-to-back events in Atlanta, Georgia. SNME is scheduled to take place on July 12 and will be followed by Evolution on July 13, 2025.
WWE veteran and former manager Dutch Mantell did not seem too pleased with this week's Friday Night SmackDown. On the latest edition of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Mantell expressed his disappointment with the program.
Mantell felt that the show did more damage than good ahead of the huge weekend.
"I saw what they were trying to do. And it was, you know, like Vince [Russo] said earlier, it was a maintenance show. He said they're all maintenance shows. That is true. But nothing really happened tonight. I think they did a little bit more damage than they got anybody over," Mantell said. [From 19:45 onwards]
The former Zeb Colter also took a shot at Saturday Night's Main Event, saying that it will feature just regular stories apart from the Gunther-Goldberg match.
"What I want to see tomorrow night is, of course, Gunther and Goldberg. I want to see what the finish is, if they're going to put Goldberg over. That's the only thing really that, because everything else is just like you've seen it over and over again. It's just regular, you know, just regular wrestling stories,'' Mantell added. [From 20:18 onwards]
The 40th edition of WWE SNME is expected to be an exciting one with some big bouts on the card. In addition to Goldberg's last match, LA Knight is set to take on Seth Rollins at the event as well. Many fans are expecting Roman Reigns to make his long-awaited return on the show.
