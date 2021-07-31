"Literally brilliance!" - Pro-wrestling legend praises SmackDown angle featuring Roman Reigns and John Cena (Exclusive)

Tonight's episode of SmackDown saw John Cena sign a contract confirming a match between himself and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell commented on the episode, referring to it as "literally brilliance".

The Leader of the Cenation surprised many when he signed the contract for a match at SummerSlam. While the decision was not unexpected, the manner in which it happened was quite surprising.

John Cena entered the ring after Baron Corbin interrupted the original contract signing between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor. The contract was supposed to confirm a match at SummerSlam between The Prince and The Tribal Chief, but Corbin tried to reverse his fortune by putting his own name on the contract.

However, Cena prevented this from happening and committed a heelish act, by denying Finn Balor his match and putting his own name on the contract. This greatly impressed Dutch Mantell who commented on it on the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III.

"I thought it was literally brilliance! The way they did...it was going one way then another way and then ended up with what they got, because it had me thinking, it had you thinking, it had Sid thinking and if we were thinking about it every fan watching it is. It ended up in a good way and everybody is happy with it," said Dutch Mantell

It certainly was a very interesting curveball from WWE's end. Something that they have been doing a lot recently. It will be great to see how things progress in the coming weeks.

We could see John Cena go head-to-head against Finn Balor in the coming weeks

No matter how you look at it, John Cena just stole a very lucrative opportunity away from Finn Balor. The match, which has now been confirmed for SummerSlam, was originally meant to be between Finn Balor and Roman Reigns.

However, Cena's actions have put an end to that. It's something that Finn Balor will not be too happy about.

It wouldn't be too surprising to see Finn Balor confront John Cena following his actions on tonight's SmackDown. Perhaps this will lead to a possible Triple Threat between Balor, Cena and Reigns at SummerSlam.

Would you be excited to see a potential feud between John Cena and Finn Balor? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

