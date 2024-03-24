SmackDown spot hints at the result of Cody Rhodes' match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania, says veteran 

Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes Cody Rhodes is on track to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare had a heated confrontation with Roman Reigns last night on SmackDown. Although the two superstars previously agreed to be at the show alone, The Tribal Chief surprised Rhodes by having Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso come out to ringside by the end of the segment, seemingly ready to attack the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner. However, the former AEW star was unexpectedly prepared as Seth Rollins and Jey Uso came to his aid.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Mark Henry commented on the segment, claiming Rhodes coming to SmackDown prepared for a possible betrayal from Reigns is a sign he is on the right track to finishing his story.

"They [The Bloodline] had a plan and they executed the plan almost to perfection until we found out that Cody came prepared. And I thought that was the best part of it is when you think that you got everything set up, and then something happens that proves, 'You know what? Maybe you should've done a little bit better preparation,' I'm all in for it. Cody is on par with doing what everybody in the world thinks should be done, as fans, you [Denise Salcedo], Dave LaGreca, myself, and others that we all know. We want Cody to finish the story and we feel like that is not gonna hurt Roman Reigns other than the fact that it's gonna break the streak and streaks are made to be broken," he said. [From 05:05 to 06:05]

The Rock and Roman Reigns are advertised for WWE RAW before WrestleMania

While Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have appeared on SmackDown a few times over the past few weeks to build up their feud with Roman Reigns and The Rock, The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss are advertised for the April 1 episode of WWE RAW.

The Rock took to Instagram to send a message ahead of his anticipated return to the red brand.

"THE FINAL BOSS WILL ELECTRIFY BROOKLYN ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW⚡️✊🏾 Now sit back, shut your mouths and ENJOY THE RIDE THE ROCK IS TAKING ALL YOUR CANDY A**ES ON 🤫 ONE NIGHT ONLY," he wrote.

The Rock's match at this year's Show of Shows will be his first in eight years. He last competed in an official WWE match in 2016 when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds at WrestleMania 32.

