SmackDown star is the 2023 version of 2018 Becky Lynch, according to WWE legend

Becky Lynch became one of WWE's most popular stars in 2018 after reinventing herself as The Man. In a recent podcast episode, WWE legend Road Dogg explained why LA Knight's fan-favorite status reminds him of Lynch.

In 2022, Knight debuted on SmackDown as Maximum Male Models' villainous manager, Max Dupri. The 41-year-old almost left the company in real life before reverting to the LA Knight persona that worked so well in NXT.

Road Dogg was SmackDown's lead writer when Lynch established herself as a main-event player. On his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, the Hall of Famer spoke about Big Time Becks' WWE run toward the end of 2018:

"Sometimes, and LA Knight has done this lately, you become so undeniable that it's obvious when they're trying to deny you," Road Dogg stated. "You know what I mean? I think it was obvious during this time, and I think it was the right decision [to give Lynch more opportunities] too. You don't just throw the baby out with the bathwater. We got some plans. But hey, this star started shining bright really quick." [10:50 – 11:20]

Lynch's storyline led to a history-making moment at WrestleMania 35, where she defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the first women's WrestleMania main event.

Road Dogg on WWE changing plans due to Becky Lynch

WWE's higher-ups initially wanted Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to face each other at WrestleMania 35. However, Becky Lynch's surge in popularity meant she could no longer be ignored by the creative team.

Regarding WrestleMania plans, Road Dogg said long-term ideas can always change if someone suddenly makes a case to headline the event:

"You always know [the WrestleMania main event], you always have that goal in sight. But, man, it don't say card subject to change for no reason, because things happen." [10:03 – 10:14]

On this week's podcast, Road Dogg also gave his thoughts on CM Punk returning to WWE after almost a decade.

