SmackDown star acknowledges Becky Lynch's rival's desire to face her in a WWE ring

Becky Lynch is riding high on a wave of momentum since becoming WWE's NXT Women's Champion. She had only come off a feud-ending victory over Hall of Famer Trish Stratus prior to winning the gold from Tiffany Stratton.

While the 24-year-old is evidently not done with The Man, she had disclosed one too many times in the past that her biggest dream opponent is Lynch's contemporary - Charlotte Flair.

Tiffany Stratton recently stated again that she is in awe of The Queen in more ways than one, and desires to face her down the line. Flair reacted with a heart hand, diamond, and bunny ears emoji. Check out the interview clip and the 14-time Women's World Champion's reaction below:

The NXT star was not all too pleased with WWE referring to the NXT roster's champions as "stacked" after considering Lynch's inclusion in it. Check it out here.

WWE Hall of Famer feels Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair is inevitable

Presently, The EST of WWE is on a hiatus. She won the Women's Championship from Asuka at SummerSlam only for IYO SKY to cash in the MITB contract and steal the title. All of this happened following a standout triple-threat bout that also featured Charlotte Flair, who is widely regarded as one of the best women's wrestlers ever.

Ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer, Mark Henry discussed on Busted Open Radio about the potential of a money match between The Queen and Belair:

"Bianca said it best: 'I was the longest tenured champion in the modern era, and it didn't take me to lose it 16 times,'" Henry said. "So, the battle of supremacy is between Charlotte and Bianca. That's where the money is. Everybody wants to see them. But how do you get there?"

On the September 8 edition of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL in tag team action. The Queen has not been part of any major storyline of late, as Asuka is in contention for the title. The Empress is scheduled to face IYO SKY on the blue brand tonight.

What are your thoughts on a potential match between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton/Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments section below.

