"Something ain't right" - Former champion indicates that she is after WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch won the NXT Women's Championship on the September 12 edition of the Tuesday show and, in the process, knocked Tiffany Stratton down a peg.

Tiffany Straton does not seem interested in the "stacked" reference the company has made in its recent post regarding all the champions of the NXT roster. In what appears to be an indication that things are not done between the two, the 24-year-old star has put The Man on notice:

"Nah, something ain’t right," Tiffany Stratton reacted to Becky Lynch being part of the list of NXT Champions at present.

Becky Lynch successfully defended her championship against Natalya this past Monday night on RAW. The Irish woman is fresh off a brand new title win, and the creative seems to be taking their sweet time to let The Man's story breathe.

Another WWE RAW Superstar pushes for title match vs. NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch

The Man was also put on notice by current Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green. The latter recently claimed that she wants to defend her newly won titles on both SmackDown and NXT, convinced that the belts are in dire need of a boost.

The NXT and main roster's Women's Tag Team Titles were unified on the June 23 edition of the blue brand when Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Chelsea Green posted on Twitter stating that the wrestling world "love" her and wants to witness the first-time-ever clash:

"ME. The entire @WWE universe wants to see me thrive. They love me," Chelsea Green wrote.

Where the company decides to go with both titles remains to be seen. Needless to say, The Man has already made NXT a must-watch show Tuesday night.

Should Tiffany Stratton get to have a lengthy feud against Becky Lynch, or should there be challenger on WWE television? Sound off in the comments section below.