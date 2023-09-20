Current champion pushing for a shot at Becky Lynch’s NXT title

Becky Lynch defended her NXT Women's Championship successfully on RAW. After the win, a current WWE champion took to Twitter to show her keen interest in the title. She also claimed that the WWE Universe wants to see her win it.

Becky issued an open challenge for her NXT Women's Championship on the red brand. Natalya answered the challenge, only to lose the match to The Man.

Following Becky's successful title defense, WWE took to Twitter and asked who deserves a shot at the NXT title next. In response, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green, nominated herself as the crowd-favorite. Green thinks she deserves a chance to dethrone the newly crowned champion.

"ME. The entire @WWE universe wants to see me thrive. They love me."

Chelsea Green has talked about defending the tag titles across brands. It might be interesting to see her chase the NXT Women's Championship as well.

Becky Lynch became the sixth WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion

Becky Lynch reached a major milestone after defeating Tiffany Stratton. She became just the sixth woman in the history of WWE to reach Grand Slam Champion status. Lynch is the only one who won the titles on the main roster before winning the NXT Women's Championship.

The Smackdown Women's title was the first championship win for Becky Lynch. It came at Backlash 2016. Becky's second major title win came at WrestleMania 35, where she defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a winner-takes-all stipulation match. The Man teamed up with Lita to beat Damage Control for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in February this year. The win against Tiffany Stratton took her to the historic landmark.

Lynch has always been a fighting champion. She is most likely to do the same with the NXT title.

Who do you think will be her next opponent? Who should be the one to dethrone The Man? Sound off in the comments below.