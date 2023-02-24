SmackDown star advertised for upcoming episode of WWE RAW

A SmackDown star has been added to the list of names set to appear this Monday night on WWE RAW.

On the Road to WrestleMania 39, many men and women find themselves jumping back and forth between shows in order to set up storylines for the company's biggest show of the year.

Now a woman who has been rumored to be in a big title match at WrestleMania will be appearing on RAW next week.

According to WWE's official website, SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey has been added to this Monday's episode of WWE RAW. This will be the first time Rousey has appeared on RAW since 2019, heading into WrestleMania 35.

While it hasn't been confirmed why Ronda Rousey has been added to the show, we have a pretty good idea as to why this is occurring.

Why will Ronda Rousey be at WWE RAW on Monday?

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL are currently scheduled to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Becky Lynch and Lita this Monday night on RAW.

It has been reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are scheduled to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39.

So with this match taking place on Monday, it would certainly make sense for Rousey and Baszler to appear to lay out the challenge to the winners for a match at WrestleMania.

As of this writing, Baszler is not listed to appear on RAW this Monday, but that's something that could easily change over the course of the next several days.

What do you make of Ronda Rousey being added to Monday Night RAW next week? Do you think it's being done to set up the WWE Women's Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

