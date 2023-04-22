SmackDown star drops huge hint regarding Seth Rollins' future following WWE Draft 

Karrion Kross seems to have dropped a hint regarding Seth Rollins' future in WWE. The SmackDown superstar was on-hand to continue his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura this week on SmackDown. Karrion claimed that he targeted The King of Strong Style because his card was up.

Kross noted that he had only gone after stars who were on the cards, whilst Scarlett made no attempt to hide the fact that Seth Rollins was the card at the front of his pack. Kross has never faced Rollins in WWE, with the two men only ever colliding inside The Royal Rumble match, which means that this isn't there because the two men have crossed paths.

QtpieJillybeans💝🗡️(#KrossCult) @jillsteet05 and beautiful Scarlett , Karrion sending a message to Shinsuke Nakamura @realKILLERkross @Lady_Scarlett13 #SmackDown My faves Wwe Karrion Krossand beautiful Scarlett, Karrionsending a message to Shinsuke Nakamura My faves Wwe Karrion Kross 💓 and beautiful Scarlett ❤️, Karrion 💓 sending a message to Shinsuke Nakamura 💗👀 @realKILLERkross @Lady_Scarlett13 #SmackDown https://t.co/2Pryb6xKVV

Is this a hint that the two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion could be making his way over to SmackDown as part of next week's Draft? Could The Visionary finally be able to find a storyline that will move him up the card?

Kross is also in need of a boost at the minute and that could come following his feud with Nakamura. If he is able to retain his place on SmackDown, he can go face to face with Rollins for the first time in his WWE career.

Do you think Seth Rollins is moving over to SmackDown in the WWE Draft? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

