SmackDown star fires back at claims she is not over with WWE fans

A WWE Superstar fired back at fans who claim that she is not popular. The veteran was in action this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, but came up short.

Kayden Carter recently commented on some fans claiming that she wasn't over with the WWE Universe. In an interview on TSC Wrestling with Fred Richani, Carter stated that her tag team with Katana Chance gets reactions from the crowd and jokingly claimed that she was willing to fight over it.

"We know we are doing our job, we know we are getting people. Even though people think, maybe they're not over, there is no noise. I am like, there is noise. There is always some noise, and we are always going to make sure of that. I don't care what nobody says. They can talk all that crap that they want to. Whatever, fight me if you don't like it," she said. [From 14:56 to 15:12]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter competed in the Gauntlet match this past Friday night on SmackDown to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria emerged victorious and will be challenging The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the title at WWE WrestleMania 41 this weekend.

Kayden Carter reveals advice a major WWE star gave her

Kayden Carter shared a comment that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made that resonated with her.

During her conversation with TSC Wrestling, Kayden Carter noted that Rhodes once told her that the people who endure wind up being the most successful. She added that she has endured a lot with Katana Chance while teaming with her, and there has never been an issue between them.

"Cody told me that he thinks that the people who endure are the people who are so successful and always do great things. And I feel like enduring any kind of feeling, any kind of emotion, witnessing anything, is something that you have to be strong about. Because you're going to go through ups and downs, I think that is what makes Katana and I so strong; we have been a rock for each other. There has never been any jealousy, there has never been any animosity," said Kayden Carter. [From 32:32 - 33:04]

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are former Women's Tag Team Champions, but missed their chance to compete at WrestleMania 41 this year by losing the Gauntlet match on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the popular duo moving forward.

