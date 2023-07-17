SmackDown star fires shots at Stone Cold Steve Austin following recent WWE loss

Stone Cold Steve Austin has been put on notice by a popular WWE Superstar on Twitter.

The star in question is Grayson Waller, who took to Twitter to fire shots at the WWE legend.

Waller, who uses a modified version of the stunner, put Austin on notice by using his famous "3:16" catchphrase. He claimed that his version of the stunner is the all-time best.

"Waller 3:16 says this is the best Stunner variation of all time," wrote Waller.

Check out Grayson's tweet and his message:

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE Waller 3:16 says this is the best Stunner variation of all time

This past Friday on SmackDown, Waller competed in a Fatal Four-Way Match, with the winner edging one step closer to challenging Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Despite coming close to a victory, the Australian superstar took the pinfall as Santos Escobar walked out with the win.

Grayson Waller opened up about his recent confrontation with WWE legend John Cena

Grayson Waller recently opened up about his confrontation with John Cena from the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Waller stated that he suffered a broken leg and had "barely recovered" as Cena proceeded to attack him. He said:

"He goes and attacks a man who is barely recovered from a broken leg. Everyone talking about 'John Cena is a nice guy', he attacked a still-injured man. I don't know, I thought it was very disrespectful and I know I will be seeing John Cena again one day."

Waller added:

"I would have John Cena on the show and I think it is something he needs. I know he's got The Peacemaker season 7 or whatever he is doing, but when it comes to WWE, what has he done lately besides lose? I think he kind of needs someone like Grayson Waller to bring him back, give him some of his mojo back, and I think that would be great on the talk show."

Waller lost to Edge a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown upon The Rated-R Superstar's in-ring return.

Would you like to see Grayson Waller vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin? Sound off in the comments section.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here